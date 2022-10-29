ADVISORY --FLASH--5574-SOMALIA-BLAST/UGC

Smoke rises following car bomb explosion in Mogadishu
Start: 29 Oct 2022 13:07 GMT
End: 29 Oct 2022 13:09 GMT
MOGADISHU, SOMALIA - Smoke rises following car bomb explosion in Mogadishu
Restrictions:
BROADCAST: No resales/ Must on screen courtesy Abdihalim Bashir
DIGITAL: No resales/ Must on screen courtesy Abdihalim Bashir
Source: ABDIHALIM BASHIR
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Location: Somalia
Topic: Disasters / Accidents
Audio: NATURAL / PART MUTE
Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244
Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com