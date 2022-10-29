COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Sábado 29 de Octubre de 2022
Agencias

ADVISORY --FLASH--5574-SOMALIA-BLAST/UGC

Por

REUTERS

y

OCT 29

29 de Octubre de 2022

Smoke rises following car bomb explosion in Mogadishu

Start: 29 Oct 2022 13:07 GMT

End: 29 Oct 2022 13:09 GMT

MOGADISHU, SOMALIA - Smoke rises following car bomb explosion in Mogadishu

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: No resales/ Must on screen courtesy Abdihalim Bashir

DIGITAL: No resales/ Must on screen courtesy Abdihalim Bashir

Source: ABDIHALIM BASHIR

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Somalia

Topic: Disasters / Accidents

Audio: NATURAL / PART MUTE

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

