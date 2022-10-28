ADVISORY USA-ELECTION/BIDEN

Biden, Harris speak at Pennsylvania Democratic Party event
Start: 28 Oct 2022 23:36 GMT
End: 29 Oct 2022 23:50 GMT
PHILADELPHIA, PA - U.S. President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris deliver remarks at a reception for the Pennsylvania Democratic Party.
SCHEDULE:
2300GMT - start of event
Restrictions:
BROADCAST: No use USA. No use New Zealand. Music not cleared for use, please check with the applicable collecting society or relevant rights holders in your territory regarding clearance of any sound recordings
DIGITAL: No use USA. No use New Zealand. Music not cleared for use, please check with the applicable collecting society or relevant rights holders in your territory regarding clearance of any sound recordings
Source: U.S NETWORK POOL
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Location: United States
Topic: Politics / International Affairs
Audio: Natural/English
Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244
Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com