Viernes 28 de Octubre de 2022
Agencias

ADVISORY USA-ELECTION/BIDEN

Por

REUTERS

y

OCT 28

28 de Octubre de 2022

Biden, Harris speak at Pennsylvania Democratic Party event

Start: 28 Oct 2022 23:36 GMT

End: 29 Oct 2022 23:50 GMT

PHILADELPHIA, PA - U.S. President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris deliver remarks at a reception for the Pennsylvania Democratic Party.

SCHEDULE:

2300GMT - start of event

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: No use USA. No use New Zealand. Music not cleared for use, please check with the applicable collecting society or relevant rights holders in your territory regarding clearance of any sound recordings

DIGITAL: No use USA. No use New Zealand. Music not cleared for use, please check with the applicable collecting society or relevant rights holders in your territory regarding clearance of any sound recordings

Source: U.S NETWORK POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United States

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: Natural/English

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

Reuters

