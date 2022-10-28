ADVISORY CLIMATE-CHANGE/EU-INVESTMENT

World leaders address a summit on sustainable investment
Start: 28 Oct 2022 08:00 GMT
End: 28 Oct 2022 12:00 GMT
BRUSSELS – World leaders including Canada’s Justin Trudeau, New Zealand’s Jacinda Ardern, U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen address a summit organised by the EU on sustainable investment.
Restrictions:
BROADCAST: None
DIGITAL: None
Source: EUROPEAN UNION
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Location: Belgium
Topic: Politics / International Affairs
Audio: NATURAL WITH ENGLISH SPEECH
Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244
Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com