Viernes 28 de Octubre de 2022
ADVISORY CLIMATE-CHANGE/EU-INVESTMENT

REUTERS

OCT 28

28 de Octubre de 2022

World leaders address a summit on sustainable investment

Start: 28 Oct 2022 08:00 GMT

End: 28 Oct 2022 12:00 GMT

BRUSSELS – World leaders including Canada’s Justin Trudeau, New Zealand’s Jacinda Ardern, U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen address a summit organised by the EU on sustainable investment.

