Jueves 27 de Octubre de 2022
ADVISORY UKRAINE-CRISIS/UN

REUTERS

OCT 27

27 de Octubre de 2022

U.N. Security Council to meet on Ukraine at Russia's request

Start: 27 Oct 2022 22:00 GMT

End: 27 Oct 2022 23:00 GMT

UNITED NATIONS - U.N. Security Council to meet on Ukraine at Russia's request. The meeting is set to focus on Moscow's accusation that there are "military biological programs" in Ukraine. Russia has already raised the issue at the Security Coucil several times. The United States and Western allies have slammed Russia for spreading propaganda, disinformation and "nonsense."

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: None

DIGITAL: None

Source: UNTV

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United Nations

Topic: Conflicts / War / Peace

Audio: Natural/Original

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

Reuters

