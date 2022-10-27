COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
ADVISORY LEBANON-ISRAEL/USA-MARITIME

REUTERS

OCT 27

27 de Octubre de 2022

The Israeli cabinet votes on gas deal with Lebanon

Start: 27 Oct 2022 07:25 GMT

End: 27 Oct 2022 08:25 GMT

JERUSALEM - Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid holds a special cabinet meeting to approve U.S.-brokered deal setting a maritime border between Israel and Lebanon.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: Access all

DIGITAL: Access all

Source: AGENCY POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Jerusalem

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

Reuters

