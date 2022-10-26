COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Miércoles 26 de Octubre de 2022
CoronavirusNewsletters
Agencias

ADVISORY UKRAINE-CRISIS/USA-IAEA-NEWS CONFERENCE

Por

REUTERS

y

OCT 26

26 de Octubre de 2022

IAEA chief Grossi, Granholm hold news conference

Start: 26 Oct 2022 15:45 GMT

End: 26 Oct 2022 16:45 GMT

WASHINGTON, DC - International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi, US Secretary of Energy Jennifer Granholm, and OECD-NEA Director General William D. Magwood hold a news conference on the first day of the International Ministerial Conference on 'Nuclear Power in the 21st Century.'

---

SCHEDULE:

1600GMT - News conference

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: No resales

DIGITAL: No resales

Source: IAEA

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United States

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: Natural/English

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

TEMAS RELACIONADOS

Reuters

DEPORTES

En qué partidos la Selección Mexicana usará indumentaria verde durante el Mundial de Qatar 2022

En qué partidos la Selección Mexicana usará indumentaria verde durante el Mundial de Qatar 2022

Mundial de Qatar 2022, en vivo: las novedades de todas las selecciones a 24 días del inicio del torneo

Los 20 llamados con los Lakers, la chance de Golden State y el hombre clave en Dallas: el relato de la continuidad de Campazzo en la NBA

El relato de Andrés Iniesta sobre su depresión: “Puedo tener todos los autos del mundo, pero aun así es difícil enfrentar los problemas de la vida”

Ten Hag confirmó que levantó el castigo de Cristiano Ronaldo y lo citó para el próximo partido del Manchester United

ENTRETENIMIENTO

Kim Kardashian puso de cabeza Instagram con fotos inéditas de su cumpleaños

Kim Kardashian puso de cabeza Instagram con fotos inéditas de su cumpleaños

Los 30 años de Dynamo, el disco más experimental de Soda Stereo y cuya gira de presentación terminó con un show insólito

“No es Brad Pitt o George Clooney”: el insólito argumento del abogado de Harvey Weinstein para justificar sus abusos

Las 10 películas que están en la conversación de los tuiteros este 25 de octubre

Vuelve el Festival de Viña del Mar y confirmaron a los primeros artistas

TENDENCIAS

WhatsApp está probando la opción de abrir sesión en dos celulares

WhatsApp está probando la opción de abrir sesión en dos celulares

iPhone: qué es la carga de energía limpia y como usarlo con iOS 16.1

Los animales tienen amigos de forma semejante a los humanos

Apple rechaza actualización de Spotify que vende audiolibros

Apple confirmó que el iPhone tendrá puerto USB-C

INFOBAE AMÉRICA

Por retirar el impuesto a las pensiones de la Tributaria alternativos ‘le dieron palo’ al Gobierno: “Un enorme retroceso”

Por retirar el impuesto a las pensiones de la Tributaria alternativos ‘le dieron palo’ al Gobierno: “Un enorme retroceso”

El mensaje de Los Tigres del Norte por la muerte de “La jefa de jefas” que conmocionó a los fans

WhatsApp está probando la opción de abrir sesión en dos celulares

Estafadora de las entradas de Daddy Yankee desde Europa: “Me compro ropa de marca y voy a restaurantes caros”

China impone nuevas medidas de COVID cero en Beijing por 20 contagios y les pidió a los habitantes que no salgan de la ciudad