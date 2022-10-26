ADVISORY UKRAINE-CRISIS/USA-IAEA-NEWS CONFERENCE

IAEA chief Grossi, Granholm hold news conference
Start: 26 Oct 2022 15:45 GMT
End: 26 Oct 2022 16:45 GMT
WASHINGTON, DC - International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi, US Secretary of Energy Jennifer Granholm, and OECD-NEA Director General William D. Magwood hold a news conference on the first day of the International Ministerial Conference on 'Nuclear Power in the 21st Century.'
---
SCHEDULE:
1600GMT - News conference
Restrictions:
BROADCAST: No resales
DIGITAL: No resales
Source: IAEA
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Location: United States
Topic: Politics / International Affairs
Audio: Natural/English
Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244
Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com