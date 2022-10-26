COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Miércoles 26 de Octubre de 2022
Agencias

ADVISORY TAPE REPLAY-USA-ISRAEL/

Por

REUTERS

y

OCT 26

26 de Octubre de 2022

Biden holds bilateral meeting with Israeli counterpart

Start: 26 Oct 2022 17:05 GMT

End: 26 Oct 2022 17:16 GMT

WASHINGTON DC - U.S. President Joe Biden hosts a bilateral meeting with President Isaac Herzog of Israel. White House. U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken attends.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: No Use USA. No use New Zealand

DIGITAL: No Use USA. No use New Zealand

Source: U.S. NETWORK POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United States

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

