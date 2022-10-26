COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Agencias

ADVISORY BRITAIN-POLITICS/PMQS

Por

REUTERS

y

OCT 26

26 de Octubre de 2022

British Prime Minister takes questions in parliament

Start: 26 Oct 2022 10:30 GMT

End: 26 Oct 2022 11:30 GMT

LONDON - British Prime Minister takes questions in parliament.

SCHEDULE:

1100GMT - Prime Minister's Question Time

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: Access all, news and current affairs use only, cannot be used for light entertainment or satirical purposes, party political broadcast usage must be cleared with PBU

DIGITAL: Access all, news and current affairs use only, cannot be used for light entertainment or satirical purposes, party political broadcast usage must be cleared with PBU

Source: PARLIAMENT TV

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United Kingdom

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL/ENGLISH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

Reuters

