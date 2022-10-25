ADVISORY SPACE-EXPLORATION/ISS

Progress cargo craft launches to space station

Start: 26 Oct 2022 00:00 GMT

End: 26 Oct 2022 01:00 GMT

BAIKONUR COSMODROME, KAZAKHSTAN - Launch of the International Space Station Progress cargo craft from the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan.

SCHEDULE:

0020GMT 26/10 - Scheduled launch time

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: For editorial use only. Do not obscure logo.

DIGITAL: For editorial use only. Do not obscure logo.

Source: NASA TV

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Kazakhstan

Topic: Science / Technology

Audio: Natural/Original

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com