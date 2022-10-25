COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
ADVISORY ++FLASH++ 4485-ISRAEL-PALESTINIANS/VIOLENCE

REUTERS

OCT 25

25 de Octubre de 2022

Four Palestinians killed in clashes with Israeli forces, Palestinians say

Start: 25 Oct 2022 06:12 GMT

End: 25 Oct 2022 06:15 GMT

WEST BANK - Three Palestinians were killed during clashes with Israeli security forces who had entered a flashpoint city in the occupied West Bank, Palestinian officials said.

