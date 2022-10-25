ADVISORY ++FLASH++ 4485-ISRAEL-PALESTINIANS/VIOLENCE

Four Palestinians killed in clashes with Israeli forces, Palestinians say
Start: 25 Oct 2022 06:12 GMT
End: 25 Oct 2022 06:15 GMT
WEST BANK - Three Palestinians were killed during clashes with Israeli security forces who had entered a flashpoint city in the occupied West Bank, Palestinian officials said.
Restrictions:
BROADCAST: None
DIGITAL: None
Source: REUTERS
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Location: Palestinian Territories
Topic: Conflicts / War / Peace
Audio: NATURAL
Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244
Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com