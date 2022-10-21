ADVISORY UKRAINE-CRISIS/RECONSTRUCTION GERMANY-NEWSER

Scholz, von der Leyen joint news conference

Start: 25 Oct 2022 08:20 GMT

End: 25 Oct 2022 12:00 GMT

BERLIN - News conference with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and EU Commission President von der Leyen during a conference on post-war reconstruction of Ukraine in Berlin.

SCHEDULE:

0835GMT News conference with Scholz and von der Leyen

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: None

DIGITAL: None

Source: PHOENIX POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Germany

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL WITH GERMAN/ENGLISH/UKRAINIAN SPEECH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com