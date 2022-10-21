COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Viernes 21 de Octubre de 2022
CoronavirusNewsletters
Agencias

ADVISORY UKRAINE-CRISIS/RECONSTRUCTION GERMANY-NEWSER

Por

REUTERS

y

OCT 21

21 de Octubre de 2022

Scholz, von der Leyen joint news conference

Start: 25 Oct 2022 08:20 GMT

End: 25 Oct 2022 12:00 GMT

BERLIN - News conference with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and EU Commission President von der Leyen during a conference on post-war reconstruction of Ukraine in Berlin.

SCHEDULE:

0835GMT News conference with Scholz and von der Leyen

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: None

DIGITAL: None

Source: PHOENIX POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Germany

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL WITH GERMAN/ENGLISH/UKRAINIAN SPEECH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

TEMAS RELACIONADOS

Reuters

DEPORTES

La millonaria multa que le impondría el Manchester United a Cristiano Ronaldo tras su escandaloso desplante

La millonaria multa que le impondría el Manchester United a Cristiano Ronaldo tras su escandaloso desplante

Óscar Ustari protagonizó un dramático penal en México: lo atajó, se desmayó y terminó el partido con la nariz llena de sangre

Robert Lewandowski se deshizo en elogios para la Selección Nacional de cara a su encuentro en Qatar 2022

Uruguay dio a conocer la lista preliminar con 55 futbolistas para el Mundial de Qatar

La decisión de Ten Hag que desató la furia de Cristiano Ronaldo en pleno partido del Manchester United

ENTRETENIMIENTO

Top 10 de los podcast favoritos hoy de Apple Uruguay

Top 10 de los podcast favoritos hoy de Apple Uruguay

Top 10 de los podcast más populares hoy de Apple Argentina

La nueva moda de vestirse desnudos

Famosos en Instagram: Taylor Swift mostró su lado más íntimo

Balenciaga anunció que dejará de trabajar con Kanye West por sus comentarios antisemitas

TENDENCIAS

Qué causa el mal aliento y cómo eliminarlo

Qué causa el mal aliento y cómo eliminarlo

Citas para vacunarse contra el covid-19 resultan ser un engaño para robar cuentas de WhatsApp

YouTube aumenta las tarifas de sus servicios premium

Estreñimiento: qué lo causa, cómo prevenirlo y cuál es el tratamiento

Google Meet y Chat tienen nuevas herramientas para el trabajo híbrido

INFOBAE AMÉRICA

Gabriela Sevilla apareció sin su bebé recién nacida, golpeada y en estado de shock

Gabriela Sevilla apareció sin su bebé recién nacida, golpeada y en estado de shock

Testimonios de revendedores y amenazas de muerte en estafa de entradas para concierto de Daddy Yankee

Conductores de ‘Arriba Mi Gente’ reaccionan a caso de Gabriela Sevilla: “Estamos consternados”

WhatsApp prueba los avatares de Meta para usar en los chats

Martín Vizcarra cuestiona al Congreso por decir que hay intromisión de la OEA en la crisis política del Perú