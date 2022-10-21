ADVISORY UKRAINE-CRISIS/RECONSTRUCTION GERMANY-CLOSER

Scholz and others make closing statements at conference on Ukraine

Start: 25 Oct 2022 15:15 GMT

End: 25 Oct 2022 16:15 GMT

BERLIN - German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and others make closing statements at a conference on post-war reconstruction of Ukraine in Berlin.

SCHEDULE:

1530GMT closing statements

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: None

DIGITAL: None

Source: PHOENIX POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Germany

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL WITH GERMAN/ENGLISH/UKRAINIAN SPEECH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com