Viernes 21 de Octubre de 2022
Agencias

ADVISORY ITALY-POLITICS/SWEARING-IN

Por

REUTERS

y

OCT 21

21 de Octubre de 2022

Prime Minister designate Giorgia Meloni is sworn in

Start: 22 Oct 2022 07:40 GMT

End: 22 Oct 2022 10:10 GMT

ROME - Prime Minister designate Giorgia Meloni and her new government sworn in by Italian President Sergio Mattarella.

SCHEDULE:

0800GMT Swearing-in ceremony at Presidential Palace

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: Access all

DIGITAL: Access all

Source: REUTERS / PRESIDENTIAL TV / GOVERNMENT TV

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Italy

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL WITH ITALIAN SPEECH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

