ADVISORY ITALY-POLITICS/SWEARING-IN

Prime Minister designate Giorgia Meloni is sworn in

Start: 22 Oct 2022 07:40 GMT

End: 22 Oct 2022 10:10 GMT

ROME - Prime Minister designate Giorgia Meloni and her new government sworn in by Italian President Sergio Mattarella.

