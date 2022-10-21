ADVISORY ITALY-POLITICS/SWEARING-IN

Prime Minister designate Giorgia Meloni is sworn in
ROME - Prime Minister designate Giorgia Meloni and her new government sworn in by Italian President Sergio Mattarella.
SCHEDULE:
0800GMT Swearing-in ceremony at Presidential Palace
