Viernes 21 de Octubre de 2022
Agencias

ADVISORY EU-SUMMIT/ARRIVALS

Por

REUTERS

y

OCT 21

21 de Octubre de 2022

EU leaders meet in Brussels on Ukraine and the energy crisis

Start: 21 Oct 2022 08:49 GMT

End: 21 Oct 2022 08:49 GMT

BRUSSELS - EU leaders meet in Brussels to discuss Ukraine, the energy crisis and economic issues.

SCHEDULE:

0700GMT Arrivals

0800GMT Roundtable

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: Access all

DIGITAL: Access all

Source: EUROPEAN UNION

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Belgium

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: VARIOUS EUROPEAN LANGUAGES

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

