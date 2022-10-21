COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Viernes 21 de Octubre de 2022
CoronavirusNewsletters
Agencias

ADVISORY CHINA-CONGRESS/

Por

REUTERS

y

OCT 21

21 de Octubre de 2022

Communist Party's 20th party congress closing ceremony

Start: 22 Oct 2022 12:00 GMT

End: 22 Oct 2022 12:00 GMT

BEIJING, CHINA - China concludes the ruling Communist Party's 20th party congress, with a closing ceremony in the Great Hall of the People in Beijing.

SCHEDULE:

TIME TBC

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: No use China

DIGITAL: No use China

Source: CCTV

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: China

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: CHANNEL 1 - NATURAL MANDARIN SPEECH, CHANNEL 2 - ENGLISH TRANSLATION TBC

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

TEMAS RELACIONADOS

Reuters

DEPORTES

En vivo Ajaccio vs el PSG de Lionel Messi, por la Ligue 1: hora, TV, formaciones y todo lo que hay que saber

En vivo Ajaccio vs el PSG de Lionel Messi, por la Ligue 1: hora, TV, formaciones y todo lo que hay que saber

Mundial Qatar 2022, EN VIVO: las selecciones comenzarán a anunciar sus listas preliminares

Los detalles del sorteo del Mundial femenino de fútbol 2023: bombos, sedes, fecha, hora y TV

Polémicas mundialistas: el “gol fantasma” que sacó campeón a Inglaterra en 1966

El momento en el que Pablo Giralt se quebró durante la entrevista con Lionel Messi: el gesto de La Pulga

ENTRETENIMIENTO

Taylor Swift ya lanzó el adelanto de su álbum Midnigths

Taylor Swift ya lanzó el adelanto de su álbum Midnigths

En medio de rumores de divorcio con Gisele Bündchen, Tom Brady dijo que no piensa retirarse del fútbol americano

Un jurado resolvió que Kevin Spacey no abusó del actor Anthony Rapp en 1986

Cuál es la serie más popular en Netflix Argentina hoy

Ranking Spotify: las 10 canciones más escuchadas en Uruguay

TENDENCIAS

Bienestar en los adultos mayores: 5 ejercicios para vivir una transición saludable hacia la jubilación

Bienestar en los adultos mayores: 5 ejercicios para vivir una transición saludable hacia la jubilación

En jugo, como batido o entera: ¿cuál es la mejor forma de consumir fruta?

Cómo cambiaron las preferencias de los jóvenes de la Generación Z durante la pandemia

Por qué es clave controlar la salud cardiovascular durante el embarazo

Lanzamiento mundial: así es el primer Rolls-Royce 100% eléctrico

INFOBAE AMÉRICA

CADE Ejecutivos: ¡El Perú en emergencia, los peruanos en acción!

CADE Ejecutivos: ¡El Perú en emergencia, los peruanos en acción!

La trágica historia de una pareja francesa amenazada por el narco mexicano

“El león no tiene que decir que es el rey”; Chumel Torres se burló de Adán Augusto por enaltecer a tabasqueños

“Cancelar este desastre sale más barato”: Julen Rementería se lanzó contra Dos Bocas por inundaciones

La guerra del censo en Santa Cruz volvió a unir a Luis Arce y Evo Morales