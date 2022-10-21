COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
ADVISORY AUSTRALIA-JAPAN/

REUTERS

OCT 21

21 de Octubre de 2022

Anthony Albanese and Kishida Fumio hold a news conference

Start: 22 Oct 2022 12:00 GMT

End: 22 Oct 2022 12:00 GMT

PERTH, AUSTRALIA - Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and his Japanese counterpart Kishida Fumio hold a news conference after the the Annual Australia-Japan Leaders' Meeting.

SCHEDULE:

TIME TBC - News conference starts

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: No use Australia / New Zealand / Papua New Guinea

DIGITAL: No use Australia, New Zealand, Papua New Guinea-based internet sites, mobile platforms or sites of media organisations based in those countries, NVO clients/ smh.com.au/ news.com.au

Source: AUSTRALIAN POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Australia

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL WITH ENGLISH / JAPANESE SPEECH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

Reuters

