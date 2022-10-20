COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Agencias

ADVISORY EU-SUMMIT/METSOLA

Por

REUTERS

y

OCT 20

20 de Octubre de 2022

Roberta Metsola holds a news conference as EU leaders meet

Start: 20 Oct 2022 13:45 GMT

End: 20 Oct 2022 14:45 GMT

BRUSSELS - EU Parliament President Roberta Metsola holds a news conference as EU leaders meet in Brussels to discuss Ukraine, the energy crisis and economic issues.

SCHEDULE:

1400GMT - Metsola news conference

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: Access all

DIGITAL: Access all

Source: EUROPEAN UNION

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Belgium

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL / ORIGINAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

Reuters

