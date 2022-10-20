COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Jueves 20 de Octubre de 2022
CoronavirusNewsletters
Agencias

ADVISORY EU-SUMMIT/ARRIVALS

Por

REUTERS

y

OCT 20

20 de Octubre de 2022

EU leaders meet in Brussels on Ukraine and the energy crisis

Start: 20 Oct 2022 12:00 GMT

End: 20 Oct 2022 12:00 GMT

BRUSSELS - EU leaders meet in Brussels to discuss Ukraine, the energy crisis and economic issues.

SCHEDULE:

1200GMT Arrivals

1300GMT Roundtable

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: None

DIGITAL: None

Source: EUROPEAN PARLIAMENT

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Belgium

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: VARIOUS EUROPEAN LANGUAGES

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

TEMAS RELACIONADOS

Reuters

DEPORTES

El detalle en el contrato de Facundo Campazzo con Dallas Mavericks que pone en riesgo su futuro en la NBA

El detalle en el contrato de Facundo Campazzo con Dallas Mavericks que pone en riesgo su futuro en la NBA

Otro capítulo en la escandalosa separación de Piqué y Shakira: la cantante estrenó su nuevo tema con una sugestiva letra

Mundial Qatar 2022, EN VIVO: toda la actualidad del torneo más prestigioso del planeta

El ranking mundial decide el futuro de los golfistas que optaron por el circuito saudí

La guía futbolística del Mundial de Qatar: 5 candidatos, las posibles sorpresas y las selecciones bajo presión

ENTRETENIMIENTO

Quién es Juliana Nalú, la nueva novia de Kanye Wets

Quién es Juliana Nalú, la nueva novia de Kanye Wets

Productor de Amaia Montero desconoce el paradero de la cantante

Las 10 series de Disney+ en Chile para engancharse este día

Las series que están de moda en Netflix Argentina este día

Estas son las series de Disney+ que atraen al público de Uruguay

TENDENCIAS

Cuáles son los alimentos que pueden disminuir los dolores menstruales

Cuáles son los alimentos que pueden disminuir los dolores menstruales

La cartera de Guillermina Valdés: de un libro de mindfulness a la fragancia de pétalos de rosa de su abuela

Las 5 habilidades personales más demandadas por las organizaciones

Cocina regional y de temporada: tres recetas fáciles para celebrar el Día Internacional del Chef

Infartos: cómo se producen y qué hacer para evitar la obstrucción coronaria

INFOBAE AMÉRICA

Renovación Popular rechaza pedido del Ejecutivo en la OEA para que interpreten el artículo 117

Renovación Popular rechaza pedido del Ejecutivo en la OEA para que interpreten el artículo 117

El detalle en el contrato de Facundo Campazzo con Dallas Mavericks que pone en riesgo su futuro en la NBA

Quién es Juliana Nalú, la nueva novia de Kanye Wets

Reportan nueva masacre en Colombia: tres personas fueron asesinadas en San Onofre (Sucre)

Los soliloquios de Lula da Silva y Jair Bolsonaro en el podcast