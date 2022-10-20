ADVISORY BRITAIN-POLITICS/

Britain's Shapps to answer Labour's urgent question on Braverman
Start: 20 Oct 2022 09:25 GMT
End: 20 Oct 2022 12:00 GMT
LONDON - Britain's new Interior Minister Grant Shapps to answer urgent question from Labour on departure of Suella Braveman
SCHEDULE
0930GMT - Questions begin
