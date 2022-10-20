COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Jueves 20 de Octubre de 2022
CoronavirusNewsletters
Agencias

ADVISORY BRITAIN-POLITICS/

Por

REUTERS

y

OCT 20

20 de Octubre de 2022

Britain's Shapps to answer Labour's urgent question on Braverman

Start: 20 Oct 2022 09:25 GMT

End: 20 Oct 2022 12:00 GMT

LONDON - Britain's new Interior Minister Grant Shapps to answer urgent question from Labour on departure of Suella Braveman

SCHEDULE

0930GMT - Questions begin

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: Access all, news and current affairs use only, cannot be used for light entertainment or satirical purposes, party political broadcast usage must be cleared with PBU

DIGITAL: Access all, news and current affairs use only, cannot be used for light entertainment or satirical purposes, party political broadcast usage must be cleared with PBU

Source: PARLIAMENT TV

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United Kingdom

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL/ ENGLISH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

TEMAS RELACIONADOS

Reuters

DEPORTES

El ranking mundial decide el futuro de los golfistas que optaron por el circuito saudí

El ranking mundial decide el futuro de los golfistas que optaron por el circuito saudí

La guía futbolística del Mundial de Qatar: 5 candidatos, las posibles sorpresas y las selecciones bajo presión

Lionel Messi sorprendió con sus candidatos a ganar el Mundial de Qatar y dejó una elocuente frase sobre Lionel Scaloni

A Dmitry Bivol ya no le interesa la revancha contra Canelo Álvarez

El Kun Agüero sorprendió a Diego Forlán con un audio en vivo: con qué “lo volvía loco”

ENTRETENIMIENTO

Productor de Amaia Montero desconoce el paradero de la cantante

Productor de Amaia Montero desconoce el paradero de la cantante

Las 10 series de Disney+ en Chile para engancharse este día

Las series que están de moda en Netflix Argentina este día

Estas son las series de Disney+ que atraen al público de Uruguay

Ranking Apple en Uruguay: top 10 de los podcast favoritos

TENDENCIAS

Las 5 habilidades personales más demandadas por las organizaciones

Las 5 habilidades personales más demandadas por las organizaciones

Cocina regional y de temporada: tres recetas fáciles para celebrar el Día Internacional del Chef

Infartos: cómo se producen y qué hacer para evitar la obstrucción coronaria

ALPI se iluminará de rojo para conmemorar el Día Internacional de la Lucha contra la Poliomielitis

La visión del auto del futuro según el gran protagonista del Salón de París 2022

INFOBAE AMÉRICA

Pedro Loli: joven lo acusa de infiel y de no respetar su relación con Nataly Parkly

Pedro Loli: joven lo acusa de infiel y de no respetar su relación con Nataly Parkly

Senado aprobó la reducción de vacaciones legislativas, el proyecto pasará a discusión en la Cámara de Representantes

Claudia Sheinbaum paseó por el Bosque de Chapultepec con el magnate Carlos Slim

EN VIVO El Señor de los Milagros sigue recorriendo las calles de Lima en su tercera salida

“Ya siéntate”: Javier Lozano arremetió contra Marcelo Ebrard por un TikTok con canción de Disney