ADVISORY BRITAIN-POLITICS/

Britain's Shapps to answer Labour's urgent question on Braverman

Start: 20 Oct 2022 09:25 GMT

End: 20 Oct 2022 12:00 GMT

LONDON - Britain's new Interior Minister Grant Shapps to answer urgent question from Labour on departure of Suella Braveman

SCHEDULE

0930GMT - Questions begin

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: Access all, news and current affairs use only, cannot be used for light entertainment or satirical purposes, party political broadcast usage must be cleared with PBU

DIGITAL: Access all, news and current affairs use only, cannot be used for light entertainment or satirical purposes, party political broadcast usage must be cleared with PBU

Source: PARLIAMENT TV

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United Kingdom

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL/ ENGLISH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com