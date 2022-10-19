ADVISORY UKRAINE-CRISIS/GERMANY NUCLEAR

Habeck and Lemke give joint statement on nuclear power plants
Start: 19 Oct 2022 09:56 GMT
End: 19 Oct 2022 10:10 GMT
BERLIN – German Energy Minister and Vice Chancellor Robert Habeck and German Environment Minister Steffi Lemke give a joint statement following a cabinet meeting on the runtime extension of three nuclear power plants
Restrictions:
BROADCAST: None
DIGITAL: None
Source: REUTERS
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Location: Germany
Topic: Politics / International Affairs
Audio: ORIGINAL CHANNEL 1, NATURAL CHANNEL 2
Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244
Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com