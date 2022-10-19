COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Miércoles 19 de Octubre de 2022
ADVISORY UKRAINE-CRISIS/GERMANY NUCLEAR

REUTERS

OCT 19

19 de Octubre de 2022

Habeck and Lemke give joint statement on nuclear power plants

Start: 19 Oct 2022 09:56 GMT

End: 19 Oct 2022 10:10 GMT

BERLIN – German Energy Minister and Vice Chancellor Robert Habeck and German Environment Minister Steffi Lemke give a joint statement following a cabinet meeting on the runtime extension of three nuclear power plants

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: None

DIGITAL: None

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Germany

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: ORIGINAL CHANNEL 1, NATURAL CHANNEL 2

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

