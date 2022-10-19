ADVISORY RUSSIA-LAVROV/ -- POSSIBLE ONLY

COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
19 de Octubre de 2022

Russia's Lavrov speaks at presentation on Russian Karelia region

Start: 20 Oct 2022 13:00 GMT

End: 20 Oct 2022 14:00 GMT

MOSCOW, RUSSIA - Russia Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov attends presentation on the economic potential of the Russian republic of Karelia being held in Moscow and gives opening remarks. Outwatching for comments on Ukraine crisis beyond scope of the event.

SCHEDULE:

1300GMT Event begins (approx., delay possible)

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: None

DIGITAL: None

Source: RUSSIAN FOREIGN MINISTRY

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Russia

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL WITH RUSSIAN SPEECH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

