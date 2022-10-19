ADVISORY EU-SUMMIT/RENEW-ARRIVALS

Leaders from centrist wing of EU meet before summit

Start: 20 Oct 2022 10:25 GMT

End: 20 Oct 2022 12:00 GMT

BRUSSELS - EU heads of state and government from the liberal Renew grouping -- including the leaders of France, the Netherlands, Belgium, Ireland and Luxembourg -- arrive for a meeting ahead of a full summit of leaders in Brussels.

SCHEDULE:

1030GMT Arrivals, doorsteps

1100GMT Meeting begins

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Belgium

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: VARIOUS EUROPEAN LANGUAGES

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com