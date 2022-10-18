ADVISORY FRANCE-STRIKE/PROTEST

Unions join a protest in Paris demanding higher wages

Start: 18 Oct 2022 12:40 GMT

End: 18 Oct 2022 13:40 GMT

PLEASE SEE OTHER EVENT.

PARIS - Unions join a protest in Paris, demanding higher wages in the face of inflation, as refinery strikes continue to cripple gas stations across France.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: Access all

DIGITAL: Access all

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: France

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com