ADVISORY FRANCE-STRIKE/PROTEST

Martes 18 de Octubre de 2022
REUTERS

OCT 18

18 de Octubre de 2022

Unions join a protest in Paris demanding higher wages

Start: 18 Oct 2022 12:40 GMT

End: 18 Oct 2022 13:40 GMT

PARIS - Unions join a protest in Paris, demanding higher wages in the face of inflation, as refinery strikes continue to cripple gas stations across France.

Source: REUTERS

Location: France

