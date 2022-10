Nord Stream pipeline filmed on the seabed

Start: 18 Oct 2022 07:45 GMT

End: 18 Oct 2022 07:47 GMT

AT SEA - Nord Stream pipeline filmed on the seabed

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: Do nor remove or obstruct logo, Must on-screen courtesy Blueye

DIGITAL: Do nor remove or obstruct logo, Must on-screen courtesy Blueye

Source: EXPRESSEN

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Sweden

Topic: Disasters / Accidents

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com