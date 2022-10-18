ADVISORY BRITAIN-POLITICS/CABINET

COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Martes 18 de Octubre de 2022
REUTERS

OCT 18

18 de Octubre de 2022

British lawmakers arrive for cabinet meeting in Downing St

Start: 18 Oct 2022 07:48 GMT

End: 18 Oct 2022 12:00 GMT

LONDON - British lawmakers arrive for cabinet meeting in Downing Street after UK government scrapped large parts of the so called mini budget.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: No use UK

DIGITAL: No use UK (except UK newspapers)

Source: UK POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United Kingdom

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

Reuters

