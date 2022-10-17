ADVISORY UKRAINE-CRISIS/KYIV-BLASTS-RESCUE

COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
17 de Octubre de 2022
17 de Octubre de 2022

Rescuers work after Russian drone attack struck Kyiv buildings

KYIV - Rescuers at apartment block after Russian drones struck buildings near a central Kyiv railway station during a rush-hour attack on Monday morning that caused several fires and damaged residential blocks.

