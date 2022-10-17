COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Agencias

ADVISORY ISRAEL-ELECTION/VOTING

Por

REUTERS

y

OCT 17

17 de Octubre de 2022

Israelis vote in unprecedented fifth election in four years

Start: 01 Nov 2022 03:55 GMT

End: 01 Nov 2022 12:00 GMT

JERUSALEM - Israelis vote in unprecedented fifth election in four years.

SCHEDULE:

0355GMT - Sunrise over Jerusalem's old city before polling stations open nationwide in Israel's parliamentary election

0500GMT - Polls open

TIME TBC - Israeli opposition leader Benjamin Netanyahu and his wife Sara, vote in parliamentary

TIME TBC - Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid and his wife Lihi Lapid vote in parliamentary elections.

TIME TBC - Israeli Defence Minister and prime minister hopeful Benny Gantz, votes in parliamentary elections.

2000GMT - Polls close / when Israeli media are expected to publish exit polls

2100GMT approx. - Initial results will be published

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: None

DIGITAL: None

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Israel

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL / ORIGINAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

