ADVISORY TURKEY-MINE/ --TIME TBC

Rescue operations underway day after coal mine explosion kills 25

BARTIN, TURKEY - Rescue operations are underway after an explosion in a coal mine in Turkey's northern province of Bartin killed at least 25 people. It is unclear whether any of the 110 miners working at the time of the blast are still trapped.

