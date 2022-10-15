ADVISORY SPACE-EXPLORATION/ESA CRISTOFORETTI++UPDATED STARTING TIME++

ESA astronaut Cristoforetti speaks to reporters in Cologne
Start: 15 Oct 2022 16:00 GMT
End: 15 Oct 2022 17:00 GMT
COLOGNE - ESA (European Space Agency) astronaut Samantha Cristoforetti of Italy speaks to reporters following her mission and a so-called "Direct Return", meaning she is expected back at the European Astronaut Center (EAC) in Cologne immediately after her splash-down and medical checks.
SCHEDULE:
1600-1600GMT approx.
Arrival of Samantha Cristoforetti
Samantha Cristoforetti gets off the plane
Samantha walks up to media and guests
Short statement followed by 10 minutes Q&A with media
