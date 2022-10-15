COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Sábado 15 de Octubre de 2022
ADVISORY SPACE-EXPLORATION/ESA CRISTOFORETTI++UPDATED STARTING TIME++

REUTERS

OCT 15

15 de Octubre de 2022

ESA astronaut Cristoforetti speaks to reporters in Cologne

Start: 15 Oct 2022 16:00 GMT

End: 15 Oct 2022 17:00 GMT

COLOGNE - ESA (European Space Agency) astronaut Samantha Cristoforetti of Italy speaks to reporters following her mission and a so-called "Direct Return", meaning she is expected back at the European Astronaut Center (EAC) in Cologne immediately after her splash-down and medical checks.

SCHEDULE:

1600-1600GMT approx.

Arrival of Samantha Cristoforetti

Samantha Cristoforetti gets off the plane

Samantha walks up to media and guests

Short statement followed by 10 minutes Q&A with media

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: None

DIGITAL: None

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Germany

Topic: Science / Technology

Audio: NATURAL WITH ENGLISH/ITALIAN SPEECH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

Reuters

