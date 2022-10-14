ADVISORY USA-BIDEN/CALIFORNIA

Biden speaks in Anaheim about lowering costs for families
Start: 14 Oct 2022 21:57 GMT
End: 14 Oct 2022 23:00 GMT
ANAHEIM, CALIF. - U.S. President Joe Biden travels to Orange County, Calif., and delivers remarks on lowering costs for American families.
Restrictions:
BROADCAST: No use USA. No use New Zealand.
DIGITAL: No use USA. No use New Zealand.
Source: U.S. NETWORK POOL
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Location: United States
Topic: Politics / International Affairs
Audio: Natural/English
Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244
Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com