Agencias

ADVISORY USA-BIDEN/CALIFORNIA

Por

REUTERS

y

OCT 14

14 de Octubre de 2022

Biden speaks in Anaheim about lowering costs for families

Start: 14 Oct 2022 21:57 GMT

End: 14 Oct 2022 23:00 GMT

ANAHEIM, CALIF. - U.S. President Joe Biden travels to Orange County, Calif., and delivers remarks on lowering costs for American families.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: No use USA. No use New Zealand.

DIGITAL: No use USA. No use New Zealand.

Source: U.S. NETWORK POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United States

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: Natural/English

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

