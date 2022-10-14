COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
ADVISORY TURKEY-MINE/

REUTERS

OCT 14

14 de Octubre de 2022

Coal mine explosion in northern Turkey kills two, traps 49

Start: 14 Oct 2022 20:10 GMT

End: 14 Oct 2022 21:10 GMT

BARTIN - An explosion in a coal mine in Turkey's northern Bartin province on Friday killed two people and injured 20, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said, after local media reported that 49 were trapped.

