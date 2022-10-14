ADVISORY TURKEY-MINE/

Coal mine explosion in northern Turkey kills two, traps 49
Start: 14 Oct 2022 20:10 GMT
End: 14 Oct 2022 21:10 GMT
BARTIN - An explosion in a coal mine in Turkey's northern Bartin province on Friday killed two people and injured 20, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said, after local media reported that 49 were trapped.
Restrictions:
BROADCAST: NO USE TURKEY
DIGITAL: NO USE TURKEY
Source: IHA
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Location: Turkey
Topic: Disasters / Accidents
Audio: NATURAL
Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244
Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com