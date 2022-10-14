ADVISORY SPACE-EXPLORATION/ISS-SPLASH DOWN

NASA astronauts return to earth
Start: 14 Oct 2022 20:45 GMT
End: 14 Oct 2022 21:45 GMT
++RESCHEDULED FROM OCT. 12 & 13
OFF COAST OF FLORIDA - NASA astronauts Bob Hines, Kjell Lindgren, and Jessica Watkins, as well as ESA (European Space Agency) astronaut Samantha Cristoforetti return to Earth after a nearly six-month stay on the International Space Station.
---SCHEDULE:
2055GMT - Splashdown expected
