ADVISORY SPACE-EXPLORATION/ISS-SPLASH DOWN

NASA astronauts return to earth

Start: 14 Oct 2022 20:45 GMT

End: 14 Oct 2022 21:45 GMT

++RESCHEDULED FROM OCT. 12 & 13

OFF COAST OF FLORIDA - NASA astronauts Bob Hines, Kjell Lindgren, and Jessica Watkins, as well as ESA (European Space Agency) astronaut Samantha Cristoforetti return to Earth after a nearly six-month stay on the International Space Station.

---SCHEDULE:

2055GMT - Splashdown expected

