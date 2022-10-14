ADVISORY SOCCER-SPAIN-FCB/NEYMAR-COURT ARRIVAL

PSG´s Neymar arrives at court in Barcelona ahead of trial
Start: 17 Oct 2022 06:30 GMT
End: 17 Oct 2022 12:00 GMT
BARCELONA - PSG´s Neymar arrives at court ahead of a trial on fraud and corruption charges over the transfer of the Brazilian forward to Barcelona from Santos in 2013.
