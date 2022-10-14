ADVISORY EU-FOREIGN/NEW CONFERENCE

Borrell newser after EU foreign ministers meeting in Luxembourg

Start: 17 Oct 2022 12:55 GMT

End: 17 Oct 2022 14:00 GMT

LUXEMBOURG (CITY) - EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell gives news conference after meeting in Luxembourg

SCHEDULE:

1300GMT news conference

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: Access all

DIGITAL: Access all

Source: EUROPEAN UNION

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Luxembourg

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com