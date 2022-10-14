COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Viernes 14 de Octubre de 2022
CoronavirusNewsletters
Agencias

ADVISORY EU-FOREIGN/NEW CONFERENCE

Por

REUTERS

y

OCT 14

14 de Octubre de 2022

Borrell newser after EU foreign ministers meeting in Luxembourg

Start: 17 Oct 2022 12:55 GMT

End: 17 Oct 2022 14:00 GMT

LUXEMBOURG (CITY) - EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell gives news conference after meeting in Luxembourg

SCHEDULE:

1300GMT news conference

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: Access all

DIGITAL: Access all

Source: EUROPEAN UNION

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Luxembourg

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

TEMAS RELACIONADOS

Reuters

DEPORTES

El mexicano Pato O’Ward debutará en la Fórmula 1 esta temporada; así lo anuncio McLaren

El mexicano Pato O’Ward debutará en la Fórmula 1 esta temporada; así lo anuncio McLaren

El último adiós de Arturo Vidal a su padre: siguió el funeral a través de un vivo de Instagram y no pudo contener las lágrimas

La foto de Lionel Messi en el entrenamiento del PSG que trajo calma a la selección argentina

¿Cuándo se jugará el Mundial de Qatar 2022?

¿Cuál es el primer partido del mundial de Qatar 2022?

ENTRETENIMIENTO

Los videos de YouTube más reproducidos por los argentinos para darles play este fin de semana

Los videos de YouTube más reproducidos por los argentinos para darles play este fin de semana

Kim Kardashian, el vestido plateado y la extraña silla que causaron polémica en Instagram

Billie Eilish causó furor en Instagram mostrarse como muy pocas veces lo hace

De Shakira alentando a su hijo a las transparencias de Emily Ratajkowski: celebrities en un click

Ranking Netflix en Argentina: las series favoritas este día

TENDENCIAS

Se filtra el modo de juego del Mundial Qatar 2022 para FIFA 23

Se filtra el modo de juego del Mundial Qatar 2022 para FIFA 23

Científicos logran que células humanas jueguen Pong

Colombianos prefieren YouTube para tomar cualquier decisión de compra y dejan de lado la TV

El norte se viste de gala y ya celebra el Jujuy Argentina Fashion Week

Las vacunas para prevenir el cáncer ya arrojan resultados alentadores en estudios preliminares

INFOBAE AMÉRICA

Esta es la competencia ciclística colombiana que tuvo que cambiar su recorrido por las fuertes lluvias en el país

Esta es la competencia ciclística colombiana que tuvo que cambiar su recorrido por las fuertes lluvias en el país

El Olympiacos de James Rodríguez quedó eliminado de la Europa League: qué torneos podría jugar el colombiano

El día que Magaly Medina creyó que Alfredo Zambrano le pediría la mano en España y no fue así

El periodista Juan Gossaín fue trasladado a otro centro médico en Cartagena: está estable

Windows trae una nueva opción para grabar la pantalla del computador