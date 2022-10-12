ADVISORY UKRAINE-CRISIS/UN --UPDATED WITH SPEAKERS LIST

U.N. General Assembly resume meeting on Ukraine
Start: 12 Oct 2022 16:26 GMT
End: 12 Oct 2022 17:26 GMT
UNITED NATIONS - The U.N. General Assembly resumes meeting on Ukraine. It is due to vote publicly on Wednesday or Thursday on a draft resolution that condemns Russia's "illegal so-called referenda" and the "attempted illegal annexation."
---
SPEAKERS:
11th Emergency Special Session - RESUMED - Wednesday, 12 October 2022 (13th plenary meeting)
21 Guatemala
22 Ireland
23 Italy
24 Romania
25 Bulgaria
26 Ecuador
27 Slovakia
28 Republic of Korea
29 Australia
30 Chile
31 Viet Nam
32 Colombia
33 Czechia
34 Democratic People's Republic of Korea
35 Republic of Moldova
36 Micronesia (Federated States of)
37 Croatia
38 Hungary
39 Spain
40 Cyprus
41 Argentina
42 Portugal
43 Greece
44 Liberia
45 Belgium
46 Japan
47 Georgia
48 Azerbaijan
49 New Zealand
50 Slovenia
51 Uruguay
52 Papua New Guinea
53 Syrian Arab Republic
54 China
55 France
56 Montenegro
57 Ghana
58 Thailand
59 Cambodia
60 Democratic Republic of the Congo
61 Palau
62 Germany
63 Canada
64 United States
65 International Institute for Democracy & Electoral Assistance
66 Sovereign Order of Malta
67 ---- EXPLANATIONS OF VOTE/POSITION BEFORE ----
68 Venezuela (Bolivarian Republic of)
69 Gabon
70 Nepal
71 ---- EXPLANATIONS OF VOTE/POSITION AFTER ----
72 Saudi Arabia (on behalf of the Gulf Cooperation Council)
73 Angola
74 Algeria
75 South Africa
76 Pakistan
