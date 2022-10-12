COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
ADVISORY UKRAINE-CRISIS/UN --UPDATED WITH SPEAKERS LIST--

REUTERS

OCT 12

12 de Octubre de 2022

U.N. General Assembly resume meeting on Ukraine

Start: 12 Oct 2022 16:26 GMT

End: 12 Oct 2022 17:26 GMT

UNITED NATIONS - The U.N. General Assembly resumes meeting on Ukraine. It is due to vote publicly on Wednesday or Thursday on a draft resolution that condemns Russia's "illegal so-called referenda" and the "attempted illegal annexation."

---

SPEAKERS:

11th Emergency Special Session - RESUMED - Wednesday, 12 October 2022 (13th plenary meeting)

21 Guatemala

22 Ireland

23 Italy

24 Romania

25 Bulgaria

26 Ecuador

27 Slovakia

28 Republic of Korea

29 Australia

30 Chile

31 Viet Nam

32 Colombia

33 Czechia

34 Democratic People's Republic of Korea

35 Republic of Moldova

36 Micronesia (Federated States of)

37 Croatia

38 Hungary

39 Spain

40 Cyprus

41 Argentina

42 Portugal

43 Greece

44 Liberia

45 Belgium

46 Japan

47 Georgia

48 Azerbaijan

49 New Zealand

50 Slovenia

51 Uruguay

52 Papua New Guinea

53 Syrian Arab Republic

54 China

55 France

56 Montenegro

57 Ghana

58 Thailand

59 Cambodia

60 Democratic Republic of the Congo

61 Palau

62 Germany

63 Canada

64 United States

65 International Institute for Democracy & Electoral Assistance

66 Sovereign Order of Malta

67 ---- EXPLANATIONS OF VOTE/POSITION BEFORE ----

68 Venezuela (Bolivarian Republic of)

69 Gabon

70 Nepal

71 ---- EXPLANATIONS OF VOTE/POSITION AFTER ----

72 Saudi Arabia (on behalf of the Gulf Cooperation Council)

73 Angola

74 Algeria

75 South Africa

76 Pakistan

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: Access all

DIGITAL: Access all

Source: UNTV

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United Nations

Topic: Conflicts / War / Peace

Audio: Natural/English

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

Reuters

