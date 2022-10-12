COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Miércoles 12 de Octubre de 2022
ADVISORY SANDY HOOK-DEFAMATION/TRIAL-VERDICT --UPDATED--

REUTERS

OCT 12

12 de Octubre de 2022

A verdict is reached in the Alex Jones trial

Start: 12 Oct 2022 19:20 GMT

End: 12 Oct 2022 20:20 GMT

++COURT IS EXPECTED TO RECONVENE AT 1920GMT FOR A VERDICT

WATERBURY, CONNECTICUT - The jury reaches a verdict in the second trial to determine Alex Jones' liability for falsely claiming that the 2012 Sandy Hook shooting never happened and that families of victims were actors.

