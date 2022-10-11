COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Martes 11 de Octubre de 2022
Resultados y clasificaciones tras los partidos del martes en la Liga de Campeones

11 de Octubre de 2022

Resultados y clasificaciones tras los partidos del martes en la 4ª jornada de la Liga de Campeones:

- Grupo E

Dinamo Zagreb (CRO) - Salzburgo (AUT) 1 - 1

Goles:

Dinamo Zagreb: Ljubicic (40)

Salzburgo: Seiwald (12)

Milan (ITA) - Chelsea (ENG) 0 - 2

Goles:

Chelsea: Jorginho (21 de penal), Aubameyang (34)

Clasificación: Pts J G E P GF GC

1. Chelsea 7 4 2 1 1 6 2

2. Salzburgo 6 4 1 3 0 4 3

3. Milan 4 4 1 1 2 4 7

4. Dinamo Zagreb 4 4 1 1 2 3 5

- Grupo F

Shakhtar Donetsk (UKR) - Real Madrid (ESP) 1 - 1

Goles:

Shakhtar Donetsk: Zubkov (46)

Real Madrid: Ruediger (90+5)

Celtic de Glasgow (SCO) - RB Leipzig (GER) 0 - 2

Goles:

RB Leipzig: Werner (75), Forsberg (84)

Clasificación: Pts J G E P GF GC

1. Real Madrid 10 4 3 1 0 8 2

2. RB Leipzig 6 4 2 0 2 6 7

3. Shakhtar Donetsk 5 4 1 2 1 7 5

4. Celtic de Glasgow 1 4 0 1 3 2 9

- Grupo G

Borussia Dortmund (GER) - Sevilla (ESP) 1 - 1

Goles:

Borussia Dortmund: Bellingham (35)

Sevilla: Kouassi (18)

FC Copenhague (DEN) - Mánchester City (ENG) 0 - 0

Clasificación: Pts J G E P GF GC

1. Manchester City 10 4 3 1 0 11 1

2. Borussia Dortmund 7 4 2 1 1 9 4

3. Sevilla 2 4 0 2 2 2 9

4. FC Copenhague 2 4 0 2 2 0 8

- Grupo H

París SG (FRA) - Benfica (POR) 1 - 1

Goles:

París SG: Mbappe (39 de penal)

Benfica: João Mario (62 de penal)

Maccabi Haifa (ISR) - Juventus (ITA) 2 - 0

Goles:

Maccabi Haifa: Atzili (7, 42)

Clasificación: Pts J G E P GF GC

1. París SG 8 4 2 2 0 7 4

2. Benfica 8 4 2 2 0 6 3

3. Juventus 3 4 1 0 3 5 7

4. Maccabi Haifa 3 4 1 0 3 4 8

