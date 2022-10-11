Resultados y clasificaciones tras los partidos del martes en la Liga de Campeones

Resultados y clasificaciones tras los partidos del martes en la 4ª jornada de la Liga de Campeones:
- Grupo E
Dinamo Zagreb (CRO) - Salzburgo (AUT) 1 - 1
Goles:
Dinamo Zagreb: Ljubicic (40)
Salzburgo: Seiwald (12)
Milan (ITA) - Chelsea (ENG) 0 - 2
Goles:
Chelsea: Jorginho (21 de penal), Aubameyang (34)
Clasificación: Pts J G E P GF GC
1. Chelsea 7 4 2 1 1 6 2
2. Salzburgo 6 4 1 3 0 4 3
3. Milan 4 4 1 1 2 4 7
4. Dinamo Zagreb 4 4 1 1 2 3 5
- Grupo F
Shakhtar Donetsk (UKR) - Real Madrid (ESP) 1 - 1
Goles:
Shakhtar Donetsk: Zubkov (46)
Real Madrid: Ruediger (90+5)
Celtic de Glasgow (SCO) - RB Leipzig (GER) 0 - 2
Goles:
RB Leipzig: Werner (75), Forsberg (84)
Clasificación: Pts J G E P GF GC
1. Real Madrid 10 4 3 1 0 8 2
2. RB Leipzig 6 4 2 0 2 6 7
3. Shakhtar Donetsk 5 4 1 2 1 7 5
4. Celtic de Glasgow 1 4 0 1 3 2 9
- Grupo G
Borussia Dortmund (GER) - Sevilla (ESP) 1 - 1
Goles:
Borussia Dortmund: Bellingham (35)
Sevilla: Kouassi (18)
FC Copenhague (DEN) - Mánchester City (ENG) 0 - 0
Clasificación: Pts J G E P GF GC
1. Manchester City 10 4 3 1 0 11 1
2. Borussia Dortmund 7 4 2 1 1 9 4
3. Sevilla 2 4 0 2 2 2 9
4. FC Copenhague 2 4 0 2 2 0 8
- Grupo H
París SG (FRA) - Benfica (POR) 1 - 1
Goles:
París SG: Mbappe (39 de penal)
Benfica: João Mario (62 de penal)
Maccabi Haifa (ISR) - Juventus (ITA) 2 - 0
Goles:
Maccabi Haifa: Atzili (7, 42)
Clasificación: Pts J G E P GF GC
1. París SG 8 4 2 2 0 7 4
2. Benfica 8 4 2 2 0 6 3
3. Juventus 3 4 1 0 3 5 7
4. Maccabi Haifa 3 4 1 0 3 4 8
