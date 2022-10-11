COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Martes 11 de Octubre de 2022
CoronavirusNewsletters
Agencias

ADVISORY UKRAINE-CRISIS/UN

Por

REUTERS

y

OCT 11

11 de Octubre de 2022

U.N. briefing on humanitarian crisis in the world

Start: 11 Oct 2022 08:30 GMT

End: 11 Oct 2022 12:00 GMT

GENEVA - U.N. agencies hold a bi-weekly briefing in Geneva on humanitarian crisis in the world. Focus is likely to be on Ukraine after Russia launched its most widespread air strikes since the start of the Ukraine war on Monday (Oct 10).

SCHEDULE:

0830GMT - Briefing to start

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: None

DIGITAL: None

Source: UNTV

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Switzerland

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL / ENGLIISH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

TEMAS RELACIONADOS

Reuters

DEPORTES

Un histórico de la Selección revela detalles de la relación entre Maradona y Messi en la Selección: “Se hacía cargo de todos los problemas”

Un histórico de la Selección revela detalles de la relación entre Maradona y Messi en la Selección: “Se hacía cargo de todos los problemas”

Enzo Copetti repitió la histórica frase de Mostaza Merlo e ilusionó a los hinchas de Racing: “Vamos a salir campeones”

El momento de caos en Central-Defensa: un pelotazo en el piso, tres rojas y dos jugadores que siguieron jugando tras la rectificación del VAR

El polémico ranking de los 100 mejores futbolistas de la historia: por qué Messi superó a Maradona y el salto de Cristiano que relegó a Pelé

El cruce entre Copetti y Carbonero que casi termina en pelea y la discusión de Alcaraz con Cardona por un tiro libre para Racing

ENTRETENIMIENTO

#ArgentinoPorUnDía con Daniel Pacheco: de cantar “Si tu viejo es zapatero” a bailar tango por primera vez

#ArgentinoPorUnDía con Daniel Pacheco: de cantar “Si tu viejo es zapatero” a bailar tango por primera vez

Series para maratonear disponibles en Netflix Argentina

Revelaron más detalles del vuelo de Tom Cruise al espacio para filmar una película

Shakira podría revelar el verdadero motivo del fin de su matrimonio con Piqué en su nueva canción ‘Monotonía’

Los mejores podcast de Spotify Argentina para escuchar este feriado

TENDENCIAS

Por qué es importante hacer actividades de esfuerzo, además de aeróbicas

Por qué es importante hacer actividades de esfuerzo, además de aeróbicas

Asado para principiantes: los secretos para convertirse en un hábil parrillero

Fitness, longevidad y rock and roll: las rutinas de Paul McCartney y Mick Jagger para estar saludables a los 80

Cómo cultivar el bienestar y la salud emocional desde el trabajo y la vida cotidiana

Google implementó esta inteligencia artificial para buscar restaurantes

INFOBAE AMÉRICA

Osito fue visto paseando entre juegos infantiles cerca del río La Silla, Monterrey

Osito fue visto paseando entre juegos infantiles cerca del río La Silla, Monterrey

La repudiable actitud de la policía rusa al detener a una niña por tener en su perfil de chat una foto con los colores de Ucrania

Ascendió a 19 el número de muertos y a más de 100 los heridos por los recientes ataques de Rusia a Ucrania

Viruela del mono: Ministerio de Salud confirmó 2.768 casos en Perú

Corte Constitucional debe revisar aprobación del Acuerdo de Escazú antes de que sea Ley en Colombia