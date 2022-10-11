ADVISORY BRITAIN-SCOTLAND/INDEPENDENCE

UK Supreme Court hears Scottish independence case
Start: 11 Oct 2022 09:15 GMT
End: 11 Oct 2022 15:00 GMT
LONDON - UK Supreme Court holds a two day hearing on the legality of Scottish government unilaterally holding another independence referendum without UK government consent
SCHEDULE:
0930-1200GMT - Morning session
BREAK
1300-1500GMT - Afternoon session
