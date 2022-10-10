ADVISORY -- FLASH -- 1215-NOBEL-PRIZE/ECONOMICS-DIAMOND

Nobel Prize winner for economics speaks to Reuters

Start: 10 Oct 2022 12:00 GMT

End: 10 Oct 2022 12:00 GMT

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES - Douglas Diamond, University of Chicago, speaks to Reuters after this year's Nobel Economics Prize on Monday (October 10) for laying the foundation of how the world now manages global crises like the recent pandemic or the Great Recession of 2008.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: None

DIGITAL: None

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United States

Topic: Business / Economics

Audio: NATURAL/ ENGLISH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com