ADVISORY NOBEL-PRIZE/PEACE UKRAINE

8 de Octubre de 2022

Ukraine's Center for Civil Liberties holds newser following Nobel prize

Start: 08 Oct 2022 11:00 GMT

End: 08 Oct 2022 12:00 GMT

KYIV, UKRAINE - Oleksandra Romantsova and Oleksandra Matviychuk, directors of Ukraine's Center for Civil Liberties, co-winner of the 2022 Nobel Peace Prize hold news conference.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: None

DIGITAL: None

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Ukraine

Topic: Conflicts / War / Peace

Audio: NATURAL/UKRAINIAN

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

