ADVISORY NOBEL-PRIZE/PEACE UKRAINE

Ukraine's Center for Civil Liberties holds newser following Nobel prize
Start: 08 Oct 2022 11:00 GMT
End: 08 Oct 2022 12:00 GMT
KYIV, UKRAINE - Oleksandra Romantsova and Oleksandra Matviychuk, directors of Ukraine's Center for Civil Liberties, co-winner of the 2022 Nobel Peace Prize hold news conference.
Restrictions:
BROADCAST: None
DIGITAL: None
Source: REUTERS
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Location: Ukraine
Topic: Conflicts / War / Peace
Audio: NATURAL/UKRAINIAN
Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244
Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com