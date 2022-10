Fire burns on Crimea's Kerch Bridge after explosion reported by Ukraine media

Start: 08 Oct 2022 05:11 GMT

End: 08 Oct 2022 05:13 GMT

KERCH, CRIMEA - Fire burns on Crimea's Kerch Bridge after explosion reported by Ukraine media.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: None

DIGITAL: None

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: Mixed

Location: Crimea

Topic: Conflicts / War / Peace

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com