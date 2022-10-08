ADVISORY 0863-UKRAINE-CRISIS/CRIMEA-UPDATE

Flash: Crimea's Kerch Bridge damaged, fuel tanks ablaze after reports of explosion
Start: 08 Oct 2022 07:15 GMT
End: 08 Oct 2022 07:15 GMT
KERCH, CRIMEA -- A fuel tank was on fire on the Kerch bridge in Crimea early on Saturday, Russia’s RIA state news agency said, while Ukraine’s media reported an explosion.
