Sábado 8 de Octubre de 2022
Agencias

ADVISORY 0863-UKRAINE-CRISIS/CRIMEA-UPDATE

Por

REUTERS

y

OCT 08

8 de Octubre de 2022

Flash: Crimea's Kerch Bridge damaged, fuel tanks ablaze after reports of explosion

Start: 08 Oct 2022 07:15 GMT

End: 08 Oct 2022 07:15 GMT

KERCH, CRIMEA -- A fuel tank was on fire on the Kerch bridge in Crimea early on Saturday, Russia’s RIA state news agency said, while Ukraine’s media reported an explosion.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 4:3

Location: Crimea

Topic: Conflicts / War / Peace

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

Reuters

