ADVISORY 0863-UKRAINE-CRISIS/CRIMEA-UPDATE

Flash: Crimea's Kerch Bridge damaged, fuel tanks ablaze after reports of explosion

Start: 08 Oct 2022 07:15 GMT

End: 08 Oct 2022 07:15 GMT

KERCH, CRIMEA -- A fuel tank was on fire on the Kerch bridge in Crimea early on Saturday, Russia’s RIA state news agency said, while Ukraine’s media reported an explosion.

