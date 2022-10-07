COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Agencias

ADVISORY FLASH-0661-NOBEL-PRIZE/PEACE-BYALYATSKI-FILE-

Por

REUTERS

y

OCT 07

7 de Octubre de 2022

File of 2022 Nobel Peace Prize winner Ales Byalyatski

Start: 07 Oct 2022 09:31 GMT

End: 07 Oct 2022 09:33 GMT

File of 2022 Nobel Peace Prize winner Ales Byalyatski

Restrictions:

Broadcast: Part no use Sweden, must on screen courtesy 'TT News Agency' not to be used as standalone still picture, must run as part of news bulletin Digital: Part no use Sweden, must on screen courtesy 'TT News Agency' not to be used as standalone still picture, must run as part of news bulletin

Source: REUTERS / TT NEWS AGENCY

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Sweden

Topic: Arts / Culture / Entertainment

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

