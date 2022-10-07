ADVISORY FLASH-0661-NOBEL-PRIZE/PEACE-BYALYATSKI-FILE

File of 2022 Nobel Peace Prize winner Ales Byalyatski
Start: 07 Oct 2022 09:31 GMT
End: 07 Oct 2022 09:33 GMT
File of 2022 Nobel Peace Prize winner Ales Byalyatski
Restrictions:
Broadcast: Part no use Sweden, must on screen courtesy 'TT News Agency' not to be used as standalone still picture, must run as part of news bulletin Digital: Part no use Sweden, must on screen courtesy 'TT News Agency' not to be used as standalone still picture, must run as part of news bulletin
Source: REUTERS / TT NEWS AGENCY
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Location: Sweden
Topic: Arts / Culture / Entertainment
Audio: NATURAL
Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244
Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com