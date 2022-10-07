COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
ADVISORY EU-SUMMIT/SCHOLZ--APPROX TIME PLEASE MONITOR--

REUTERS

7 de Octubre de 2022

Scholz gives a news conference after a summit of EU leaders

Start: 07 Oct 2022 14:15 GMT

End: 07 Oct 2022 15:15 GMT

PRAGUE - German Chancellor Olaf Scholz gives news conference after a summit of EU leaders.

SCHEDULE:

1400GMT approx. - News conference

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: Access all

DIGITAL: Access all

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Czech Republic

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: ENGLISH, GERMAN, FRENCH AND CZECH SPEECH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

