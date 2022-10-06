COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Jueves 6 de Octubre de 2022
CoronavirusNewsletters
Agencias

ADVISORY UKRAINE-CRISIS/NATO

Por

REUTERS

y

OCT 06

6 de Octubre de 2022

Stoltenberg newser ahead of NATO defence ministers meeting

Start: 11 Oct 2022 12:55 GMT

End: 11 Oct 2022 13:45 GMT

BRUSSELS - NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg gives a news conference ahead of a meeting of NATO defence ministers in Brussels.

SCHEDULE:

1300GMT news conference begins

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: Access all

DIGITAL: Access all

Source: NATO

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Belgium

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: ENGLISH SPEECH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

TEMAS RELACIONADOS

Reuters

DEPORTES

Oficial: Jorge Sampaoli vuelve a ser el director técnico del Sevilla

Oficial: Jorge Sampaoli vuelve a ser el director técnico del Sevilla

Todas las candidaturas para albergar la Copa Mundial de la FIFA en el 2030

Enzo Fernández reveló el especial pedido que le hizo a Lionel Messi durante la última convocatoria de la selección argentina

Vuelos, boletos, hospedajes… cuánto costará alentar al ‘Tri’ en el Mundial de Qatar 2022

Tras su escandalosa separación, Totti presentó a su nueva novia: el video de su ex esposa que generó discordia

ENTRETENIMIENTO

Kim Kardashian desbordó Instagram con vestuario negro de piel

Kim Kardashian desbordó Instagram con vestuario negro de piel

Del osado corte de pelo de Kristen Stewart a la siempre elegante Antonela Roccuzzo: celebrities en un click

Nació Apolo, el hijo de Mau Montaner y Sara Escobar: las fotos del bebé

La respuesta de Brad Pitt a Angelina Jolie tras la denuncia de maltrato físico a ella y sus hijos

Los 10 podcast de Spotify en Argentina para engancharse este día

TENDENCIAS

Los 10 conceptos que se deben conocer sobre ciberseguridad

Los 10 conceptos que se deben conocer sobre ciberseguridad

Imágenes de Google y su teclado de más de un metro de largo

Usuarios de Twitter podrán usar gifs, video e imágenes en una sola publicación

La Noche de las Mamografías: cómo es la campaña para concientizar sobre el cáncer de mama

¿Por qué las mejores ideas surgen cuando estamos en la ducha?

INFOBAE AMÉRICA

PJ dispone que Leonard León puede ver a sus hijos y Karla Tarazona aclara: “Nunca puse obstáculos”

PJ dispone que Leonard León puede ver a sus hijos y Karla Tarazona aclara: “Nunca puse obstáculos”

Oficial: Jorge Sampaoli vuelve a ser el director técnico del Sevilla

TC declaró constitucional ley de retiro de fondos de las AFP

Enzo Fernández reveló el especial pedido que le hizo a Lionel Messi durante la última convocatoria de la selección argentina

Miguel Ángel López correrá el Mundial en Italia