ADVISORY UKRAINE-CRISIS/NATO

Stoltenberg newser ahead of NATO defence ministers meeting

Start: 11 Oct 2022 12:55 GMT

End: 11 Oct 2022 13:45 GMT

BRUSSELS - NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg gives a news conference ahead of a meeting of NATO defence ministers in Brussels.

SCHEDULE:

1300GMT news conference begins

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: Access all

DIGITAL: Access all

Source: NATO

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Belgium

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: ENGLISH SPEECH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com