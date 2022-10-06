ADVISORY THAILAND-SHOOTING/SCENE --POSSIBLE ONLY

Truck carry bodies of the victims of mass shooting

Start: 06 Oct 2022 12:00 GMT

End: 06 Oct 2022 12:00 GMT

NONG BUA LAMPHU PROVINCE, THAILAND - A truck carry bodies of the victims of mainly young children who were killed in a knife attack and mass shooting awaits to be transported to an autopsy.

