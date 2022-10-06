COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Jueves 6 de Octubre de 2022
CoronavirusNewsletters
Agencias

ADVISORY THAILAND-SHOOTING/SCENE --POSSIBLE ONLY--

Por

REUTERS

y

OCT 06

6 de Octubre de 2022

Truck carry bodies of the victims of mass shooting

Start: 06 Oct 2022 12:00 GMT

End: 06 Oct 2022 12:00 GMT

NONG BUA LAMPHU PROVINCE, THAILAND - A truck carry bodies of the victims of mainly young children who were killed in a knife attack and mass shooting awaits to be transported to an autopsy.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: None

DIGITAL: None

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Thailand

Topic: Disasters / Accidents

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

TEMAS RELACIONADOS

Reuters

DEPORTES

Lionel Messi: “El Mundial de Qatar seguramente sea el último de mi carrera”

Lionel Messi: “El Mundial de Qatar seguramente sea el último de mi carrera”

Oficial: Jorge Sampaoli vuelve a ser el director técnico del Sevilla

Todas las candidaturas para albergar la Copa Mundial de la FIFA en el 2030

Enzo Fernández reveló el especial pedido que le hizo a Lionel Messi durante la última convocatoria de la selección argentina

Vuelos, boletos, hospedajes… cuánto costará alentar al ‘Tri’ en el Mundial de Qatar 2022

ENTRETENIMIENTO

YouTube en Argentina: los 10 videos que son tendencia este jueves

YouTube en Argentina: los 10 videos que son tendencia este jueves

Kim Kardashian desbordó Instagram con vestuario negro de piel

Del osado corte de pelo de Kristen Stewart a la siempre elegante Antonela Roccuzzo: celebrities en un click

Nació Apolo, el hijo de Mau Montaner y Sara Escobar: las fotos del bebé

La respuesta de Brad Pitt a Angelina Jolie tras la denuncia de maltrato físico a ella y sus hijos

TENDENCIAS

Las 8 opciones a Spotify y Apple Music para escuchar música y podcasts

Las 8 opciones a Spotify y Apple Music para escuchar música y podcasts

Un Apple Watch le explotó a un usuario y estas fueron las consecuencias

Siete funciones de Android que son poco conocidas

Los planes de Elon Musk para Twitter siguen siendo un misterio

Las vacunas CanSino contra el COVID se fabricarán en la Argentina

INFOBAE AMÉRICA

César Landa ante OEA: “Cuenten con el Perú para fomentar implementación a nivel técnico y político”

César Landa ante OEA: “Cuenten con el Perú para fomentar implementación a nivel técnico y político”

Precio de la papa subió hasta más de 230% en lo que va del 2022

Un gobierno “prohibió” la inflación: qué país anunció que no permitirá más subas de precios

En cuánto se comercializa la nueva moneda del bicentenario de la Marina-Armada de México

Edison Flores y Anderson Santamaría tienen nuevo técnico en Atlas tras salida de Diego Cocca