ADVISORY --FLASH--0299-NORTHKOREA-MISSILES/SOUTHKOREA

South Korea pledges cooperation with U.S., Japan after North's missile test

Start: 06 Oct 2022 01:39 GMT

End: 06 Oct 2022 01:41 GMT

SEOUL - South Korea's Yoon pledges cooperation with U.S., Japan after North's missile test

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: Part no use South Korea

DIGITAL: Part no use South Korea

Source: SOUTH KOREA PRESIDENT OFFICE HANDOUT / KOREA POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: South Korea

Topic: Conflicts / War / Peace

Audio: NATURAL / KOREAN

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com