Martes 4 de Octubre de 2022
ADVISORY UKRAINE-CRISIS/EU

REUTERS

OCT 04

4 de Octubre de 2022

EU lawmakers debate Russian escalation of war in Ukraine

Start: 05 Oct 2022 06:55 GMT

End: 05 Oct 2022 09:00 GMT

STRASBOURG - Representatives from the EU Commission and Council debate the latest developments in the war in Ukraine with EU lawmakers, including drafting of Russian reservists, "referendums" in occupied parts of Ukraine, nuclear threats and several unexplained ruptures in the Nordstream pipelines.

0700GMT debate starts

BROADCAST: Access all

DIGITAL: Access all

Source: EUROPEAN UNION

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: France

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: VARIOUS EUROPEAN LANGUAGES

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

Reuters

