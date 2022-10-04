COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Agencias

ADVISORY SPAIN-GERMANY/SANCHEZ-SCHOLZ

Por

REUTERS

y

OCT 04

4 de Octubre de 2022

Sanchez, Scholz news conference after German-Spanish summit

Start: 05 Oct 2022 17:10 GMT

End: 05 Oct 2022 18:15 GMT

CORUNA - Spain´s Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz hold news conference after German-Spanish summit with energy as main issue.

SCHEDULE:

1430GMT - Meeting starts

1715GMT - Joint news conference

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: Access all

DIGITAL: Access all

Source: SPANISH GOVERNMENT TV POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Spain

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: SPANISH / GERMAN

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

